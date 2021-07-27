Jets sign former 49ers defensive end with ties to Robert Saleh

The Jets continued adding to their defensive line Tuesday.

Gang Green signed former 49ers defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. Valoaga last played in 2019 after opting out of the 2020 season. He played in four games for Robert Saleh’s defensive unit from Weeks 13-16, tallying two tackles and one pass breakup in 44 snaps.

Valoaga was a member of the Raiders when he opted out last season.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defender began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Lions in 2017. He recorded five tackles, five quarterback hits and one sack in nine games.

Valoaga now joins a crowded defensive line group filled with talent. He will have a chance to carve out a role in training camp, but he looks more like a practice squad possibility for the Jets.

