The Jets announced a series of roster moves as their rookie minicamp got underway on Friday.

Five undrafted rookies have been added to the roster while three other players have been waived. The Jets also drafted six players last week.

Four of those draft picks were on the offensive side of the ball and the team signed three more skill position players. Kent State wide receiver Keshunn Abram, Indiana (PA) wide receiver Irvin Charles, and N.C. State running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight will be vying for spots on the Jets roster.

Illinois safety Tony Adams and Middle Tennessee State linebacker DQ Thomas have also signed with the team.

Safety Zane Lewis, running back Austin Walter, and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams were waived as the team made space for the new faces.

Jets sign five undrafted rookies, cut three players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk