Jets cut Greg Van Roten, sign five undrafted free agents

The Jets have cut G Greg Van Roten, the team announced Friday.

Cutting Van Roten clears $3.5 million in salary cap space, but the move came on the heels of claiming Nate Herbig off waivers. And since Herbig costs $2.4 million, the savings will be just over $1 million.

New York also signed five undrafted free agents.

Those UDFAs are Illinois CB Tony Adams, Middle Tennessee State LB D.Q. Thomas, N.C. State RB Zonovan Knight, University of Pennsylvania WR Irvin Charles, and Kent State WR Keshunn Abram.

Along with signing the five UDFAs, the Jets waived S Sane Lewis, OL Isaiah Williams, and RB Austin Walter.