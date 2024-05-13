Jets sign fifth-round DB Qwan'tez Stiggers, seventh-round S Jaylen Key

The Jets signed two more draft picks Monday, leaving only third-round receiver Malachi Corley unsigned.

The team announced the signings of fifth-round defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers and seventh-round safety Jaylen Key.

First-round offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, fourth-round running back Braelon Allen, fifth-round quarterback Jordan Travis and fifth-round running back Isaiah Davis previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

Stiggers played last season with the Toronto Argonauts and lined up at defensive back. In 15 CFL games, he totaled five interceptions and 53 tackle.

He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie.

Key, who, as the 257th and final pick of the 2024 draft, was Mr. Irrelevant.

He spent five seasons at Alabama-Birmingham before transferring to Alabama in 2023. He started all 12 games for the Crimson Tide and recorded 60 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two passes defensed.