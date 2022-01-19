Jets sign ex-Cowboys DL Bradlee Anae to reserve/future contract

Bradlee Anae cropped 8/13/21

The Jets have signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Bradlee Anae to a reserve/future contract, New York announced Wednesday.

Reserve/future contracts are for players not on the active roster. A reserve/future contract does not go into effect until March 16, the first day of the new league year.

The Cowboys selected the 6-foot-3, 257-pound Anae from Utah with the No. 179 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 11 games from 2020-21, Anae totaled two tackles and one quarterback hit.

A 2019 consensus All-American as a senior with the Utes, Anae compiled 41 tackles (14 for loss), 13 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble in 14 games on the season. Throughout his four-year career from 2016-19, he racked up 135 tackles (41 1/2 for loss), 30 sacks, four pass deflections and six forced fumbles (two recoveries).

Anae signed with Utah as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2016. He took his talents to the Utes as the industry-generated 247Sports Composite's No. 1,409 national recruit, No. 66 strong-side defensive end and No. 14 player in Hawaii.

Anae is a Laie, Hawaii, native. He attended Kahuku (Hawaii) High School before beginning his next chapter with Utah.