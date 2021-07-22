Jets sign Elijah Moore, leaving Zach Wilson as team’s only unsigned draft choice

The Jets signed receiver Elijah Moore to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday. Of the team’s 10 draft choices, only first-round quarterback Zach Wilson remains unsigned.

The Jets made Moore their second-round pick — No. 34 overall — out of Mississippi.

He opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season but led all FBS receivers with 10.8 catches per game with 149.1 receiving yards per game. Moore finished with a school record 86 receptions, for 1,193 yards and 16 touchdowns and was named first-team All-SEC.

In three years in Oxford, Moore totaled 189 receptions, 2,441 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“He’s dynamic,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, via the team website. “When he gets the ball in his hands, he becomes something different. His ability to separate on routes, run the jet sweeps, come out of the backfield — he’s extremely versatile. I’m ecstatic he was able to get to us. There’s not a lot of things he can’t do.”

