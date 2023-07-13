Jets sign DT Quinnen Williams to four-year, $96M extension

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is receiving a hefty pay raise to stay in the Big Apple.

Williams and the Jets agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss deals. The deal includes $66 million guaranteed.

Williams becomes the latest defensive tackle to sign a lucrative deal this offseason. He joins the likes of Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne, Dexter Lawrence and Javon Hargrave, each whom signed contracts worth more than $80 million.

The deal makes Williams the second-highest paid defensive tackle in football behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Why did the Jets sign Quinnen Williams to an extension?

Williams has transformed into one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL since the Jets drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Williams had a breakout season in New York last year. He registered a career-high 12 sacks and a career-best 12 tackles for loss. He also tied a career-high with 55 tackles. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and was invited to his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

The Alabama product has 191 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks in 57 career games.

