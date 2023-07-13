Jets sign DT Quinnen Williams to 4-year contract extension

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The New York Jets have signed All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to multiple NFL insiders.

It’s the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories