Jets sign DE John Franklin-Myers to four-year contract extension

Alex Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
John Franklin-Myers sacking Mac Jones
John Franklin-Myers has become a consistent piece of the Jets’ defensive line, and now Gang Green has rewarded him with a new contract.

SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Thursday that Franklin-Myers is signing a contract extension with the team. The 25-year-old defensive end was previously set to become a free agent after the season.

The extension is a four-year deal, a source told Vacchiano, worth $55 million with $30 million guaranteed and all of the new money beginning in 2022.

A former fourth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams out of Stephen F. Austin in 2018, Franklin-Myers was claimed off waivers by the Jets in September 2019, and he’s worked his way up the depth chart.

In four games this season, all starts, Franklin-Myers has totaled 3.0 sacks to go along with 15 tackles, one forced fumble, and five quarterback hits.

