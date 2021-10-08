Jets sign DE John Franklin-Myers to four-year contract extension

John Franklin-Myers sacking Mac Jones

John Franklin-Myers has become a consistent piece of the Jets’ defensive line, and now Gang Green has rewarded him with a new contract.

SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Thursday that Franklin-Myers is signing a contract extension with the team. The 25-year-old defensive end was previously set to become a free agent after the season.

The extension is a four-year deal, a source told Vacchiano, worth $55 million with $30 million guaranteed and all of the new money beginning in 2022.



A former fourth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams out of Stephen F. Austin in 2018, Franklin-Myers was claimed off waivers by the Jets in September 2019, and he’s worked his way up the depth chart.

In four games this season, all starts, Franklin-Myers has totaled 3.0 sacks to go along with 15 tackles, one forced fumble, and five quarterback hits.