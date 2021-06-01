Jets sign DL Ronnie Blair

Ronnie Blair 49ers practice field

The Jets have signed DL Ronnie Blair, the team announced Tuesday.

The team also waived DL Sharif Finch.

Blair, 28, was waived by the San Francisco 49ers in March after missing the entire 2020 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Blair also spent time on IR in 2017 and 2019.

His last full season was 2018, when he played all 16 games for the 49ers and had 5.5 sacks.

For his career, Blair has 13.5 sacks and 77 tackles in 47 games over four seasons -- all with San Francisco.