Jets sign DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett

The New York Jets announced on Friday night that they've signed defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo and running back Damarea Crockett.

Both players were in for a visit on Friday afternoon and they left with a new deal.

Odenigbo spent last season with the Colts and he appeared in 13 games, recording 10 tackles and 3.5 sacks, before being cut. He then signed on with the Buccaneers practice squad.

The 29-year-old pass rusher has been in the league for five seasons. In addition to Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, he's also spent time with the Giants, Cardinals, Vikings and Browns.

Crockett signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 draft. He's also spent time with on the practice squad with the Raiders, Packers, and most recently the Denver Broncos.

He did not play last season after tearing his ACL in August.