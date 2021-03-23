Jets sign Del’Shawn Phillips

Reuters Videos

The U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in interview after interview over the weekend made clear the Administration's policy on the southern border: Migrant families arriving seeking asylum would be deported to Mexico. But the message from the top is muddied by the reality on the ground. Temporary migrant processing centers seen in newly-released video in Texas are overwhelmed, and thousands of families have been released into the United States in recent weeks. The varied handling of families is bewildering migrants and causing frustration among both immigration advocates and border agents. It has also left Democratic President Joe Biden open to criticism from Republicans that his mixed messaging at the border is encouraging more people to cross. Over the weekend the U.S. announced an $86 million contract to house some migrant families deemed vulnerable in U.S. hotels for processing. The contract is part of a new program managed by nonprofit organizations as an alternative to federal family detention centers. Another example of the challenges and expensive solutions: Some Mexican states are no longer accepting families with young children. The U.S. has thus put some families on jets, and flown them from the Rio Grande to El Paso, where they are then sent across the border to Ciudad Juarez. And the migrants, most of them from Central America, are still coming. One man from Honduras who said his name was Marvin, told Reuters he was determined to make it to America. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MARVIN, MIGRANT FROM COPAN, HONDURAS, SAYING:"The mission, God willing, is to arrive at the (U.S.-Mexico) border and work there. Later on, we'll see if we can jump to the other side." JOURNALIST ASKING: 'Where in the United States would you like to go?' MARVIN: Wherever God takes us. We don't have a set place to go. Wherever we land, that's where we will stay."