The Jets have signed linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, the team announced Tuesday. The Jets waived safety Sheldrick Redwine in a corresponding move.

The Jets activated Phillips from the practice squad the past two games, and he has 12 tackles this season. He originally signed with the team in March. The Jets cut him out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad.

Phillips entered the NFL as a college free agent, signing with Atlanta after the 2019 draft. The Falcons cut him out of training camp. Phillips then signed to Buffalo’s practice squad in October.

He signed a futures contract with the Bills in January 2020 and made his pro debut in the Bills’ opener against the Jets last September.

Redwine, who signed with the Jets on Sep. 6, had six tackles for the Green & White in two games. The third-year safety played 15 games with three starts for the Browns last season, totaling 24 tackles, an interception, a pass defensed and half a sack.

The Browns made Redwine a fourth-round choice out of Miami in 2019. He has appeared in 29 career games and has 71 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.

Jets sign Del’Shawn Phillips, waive Sheldrick Redwine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk