Jets sign defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have added a key piece to their defensive line, signing veteran Quinton Jefferson.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reported there was mutual interest between the two sides prior to the team announcing the deal.

A fifth-round pick out of Maryland in 2016, Jefferson has had a productive career. In his first four seasons as a Seattle Seahawk, Jefferson had 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss while proving his versatility by moving around the line.

Jefferson spent the 2020 season in Buffalo before playing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He returned to Seattle this past season, appearing in all 17 games with a career-best 5.5 sacks.

The Jets already have one of the best defensive linemen in the game in Quinnen Williams, but the team came into the offseason needing to add some depth, especially once Sheldon Rankins signed with the Houston Texans.. After re-signing Solomon Thomas earlier this offseason, Jefferson has now joined the fold as well.