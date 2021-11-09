Jets sign DB Elijah Riley off of the Eagles practice squad

The Jets are signing safety Elijah Riley off of the Eagles’ practice squad according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

With Marcus Maye headed for injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in the Jets’ loss to the Colts last Thursday night, Riley will fill a need and has in-game experience with Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old Riley was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after a standout career at Army.

Philadelphia also released cornerback Mac McCain and signed cornerback Craig James to the practice squad.

