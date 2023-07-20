Jets to sign DB Dane Cruikshank

The Jets are adding to their defensive back group in the beginning of camp. Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are signing Dane Cruikshank.

The #Jets are signing DB Dane Cruikshank, per source. Spent last year with the Bears after a few with the Titans. Primarily has been a safety but can also play corner. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 20, 2023

Cruikshank has played five seasons in the NFL. He spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Cruikshank has mostly been a special teams player in his career. He did record 43 tackles in 14 games in 2021 with the Titans. He is mostly a safety but can move to cornerback if needed.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire