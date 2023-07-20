Jets to sign DB Dane Cruikshank

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets are adding to their defensive back group in the beginning of camp. Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are signing Dane Cruikshank.

Cruikshank has played five seasons in the NFL. He spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears following four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Cruikshank has mostly been a special teams player in his career. He did record 43 tackles in 14 games in 2021 with the Titans. He is mostly a safety but can move to cornerback if needed.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories