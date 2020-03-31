Jets re-sign David Fales

David Fales was not one of the two quarterbacks to start games for the Jets while Sam Darnold was out with mononucleosis last season, but he is the only one of Darnold’s backups to have a contract for the 2020 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have re-signed Fales. It’s a one-year deal.

Fales signed with the Jets after Trevor Siemian was injured in his first start in place of Darnold. He backed up Luke Falk and then took over the No. 2 job once Darnold was back in the lineup. He appeared in two games without throwing a pass.

Fales played for Jets head coach Adam Gase in Miami and Chicago. He has never started a regular season game for any team and is 31-of-48 for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception for his career.

