Jets re-sign Daniel Brown

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Jets will be making a big addition to their roster in a little more than a week with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Monday brought word of a smaller move to hold onto a member of the team. The Jets announced that they have re-signed tight end Daniel Brown.

Brown initially signed with the Jets in March 2019 and re-signed with the team last year. He has played all 32 games for the team over that span and has nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Brown has also recorded 11 tackles on special teams.

Brown entered the league with the Ravens in 2015 and played eight games for them before moving on to 34 games with the Bears over two-plus seasons.

Jets re-sign Daniel Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • NFL rumors: Trey Lance pro day will have 49ers, three other teams

    The 49ers won't be the only team at Trey Lance's pro day on Monday.

  • Jets HC Robert Saleh interested in a Richard Sherman reunion

    Robert Saleh is interested in reuniting with All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, who played under him for the past three seasons.

  • Report: Alejandro Villanueva set to visit with Ravens

    Free agent Alejandro Villanueva could be headed to a familiar opponent in the AFC North. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Villanueva is set to visit with the Ravens this week. Villanueva, 32, has spent the last six years as Pittsburgh’s left tackle. He hasn’t missed a start since taking over the position in the middle [more]

  • Prince Philip's funeral was watched by 2m more UK viewers than Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral attracted more viewers than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, it has emerged. The one-hour service, broadcast live between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, was watched by 11 million people on the BBC, 2.1 million on ITV, and around 450,000 on Sky. By comparison, the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview, shown in the UK on ITV on March 8, was watched by a peak audience of 12.4 million. The viewing figures for Saturday’s deeply moving funeral service suggest there remains huge public appetite for the pomp and pageantry of set-piece royal events. The royals have been seen out in public very rarely over the last year, with key events in the social calendar all cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions. The audience figures also indicates the level of affection and public regard held for the Duke, who had been a constant fixture in the lives of several generations. Many thousands who might have travelled to London and Windsor to line the streets and watch the procession in normal times, were forced to watch from afar as Buckingham Palace urged people to stay at home. The BBC devoted almost four hours to the funeral, led by veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards. Viewing peaked just after 3pm, as the ceremony started, with 11.3 million people tuning in, the BBC said. The coverage, which drew an average of 6.6 million viewers, began at 12.30pm as Edwards was joined by guests including Sir David Attenborough, Gyles Brandreth and Alan Titchmarsh to share memories of the late Duke, who died on April 9 at the age of 99. Edwards concluded the coverage at 4.15pm, reflecting on a "deeply moving service," including "a very dignified and sharp and stylish military procession which symbolised all that was vital and salient in the long life of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh". He added: "He now rests in peace in the royal vault beneath St George's Chapel, having fought the good fight, having finished the race, and having kept the faith." Ahead of the event, Edwards wrote in the Spectator: "In four hours of live broadcasting, watched by an audience of millions, the focus is on accuracy and tone. "Most of the people doling out advice online have - predictably - never been entrusted with such a duty. But thanks anyway." The corporation received 110,000 complaints about its coverage of the Duke’s death after it cleared its schedules and put mirrored coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and the news channel. The complaints were the highest ever published in the UK about television programming and made coverage of his death the most complained-about piece of programming in BBC history. ITV committed just over three hours to the funeral, anchored by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham and featuring guests including Philip's goddaughter India Hicks. Channel 4 showed episodes of reality show Four In A Bed, while Channel 5 aired the film A Knight's Tale starring Heath Ledger.

  • Carolina Panthers have some NFL draft habits that are likely to change next week

    The Carolina Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson and haven’t selected a cornerback in Round 1 since 2004.

  • Margot, Glasnow lift Rays over AL-worst Yankees 6-3

    Sluggish to start their AL title defense, the Tampa Bay Rays have found their bearings in the Bronx. “This venue can motivate you really quick," manager Kevin Cash said. Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball and the Rays held off the struggling New York Yankees 6-3 Saturday.

  • Draft Wire’s latest mock draft still has Cardinals taking CB

    In the latest NFL mock draft from Draft Wire, the Arizona Cardinals still go with a cornerback despite the top two being off the board.

  • Building the offensive line should be the priority to fixing the Steelers run game

    The Steelers should dedicate more resources to building the offensive line through the draft.

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Gervonta Davis headlines Showtime's spring/summer boxing schedule

    If successful, it will make Davis a three-division world champion.

  • Soccer-UEFA blasts 'disgraceful' Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

    European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday said clubs and players joining a proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a "disgraceful and self-serving proposal". Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the breakaway, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin upped the ante, describing the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. The U.S. investment bank JP Morgan is financing the new league, which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to UEFA's established Champions League, Europe's elite club competition.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Frustration grows at Richmond, but Denny Hamlin finds solace in 'smashing everyone' so far in 2021

    With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]

  • Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

    (Reuters) -The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot five-inch Texas native, who was the consensus first overall pick going into the draft, averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range. Collier, 21, pointed to the sky after Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called her name.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades

  • Morning mock draft: TD Wire slots first-round TE to Bills

    Buffalo Bills select TE Pat Freiermuth in 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Kevin Durant listed his top 5 teammates – and almost forgot about Russell Westbrook

    Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."

  • Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

    Tottenham fired Jose Mourinho on Monday after only 17 months in charge, and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final. Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final before the team collapsed the following season. Mourinho failed to get Tottenham back into the Champions League and has overseen another collapse this season.

  • Jimmie Johnson finishes 19th in IndyCar debut after early-race spin

    Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.