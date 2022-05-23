Jets sign D.J. Montgomery, waive Rodney Adams

Monday brought a couple of changes to the Jets’ wide receiving corps.

The team announced that they have signed D.J. Montgomery. Rodney Adams was waived in a corresponding move.

Montgomery had three catches for 36 yards in three appearances with the Jets last season and he also played 20 special teams snaps. Montgomery was signed by the Browns after going undrafted in 2019 and spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He spent the 2020 season on the Jets practice squad.

Adams was a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Vikings. He played one game as a rookie and one game for the Bears last season without catching any passes.

