Jets re-sign Conor McDermott, waive Zonovan Knight

The Jets re-signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott Monday and waived running back Zonovan Knight.

McDermott was injured during the Green and White scrimmage early in August and was cut as the Jets made their initial 53-man roster. With his return, the Jets have four offensive tackles: Duane Brown, George Fant, Max Mitchell and McDermott.

Knight was one of two undrafted free agents to make the initial 53-man roster, the other being safety Tony Adams. With him being waived, the Jets currently have Michael Carter, Breece Hall and Ty Johnson on the active roster.

Knight could be brought back to the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Jets have one open spot on the practice squad and currently don’t have any running backs among the group, so they can easily bring Knight back as their fourth running back and could call him up on game day from the practice squad up to three times during the season.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire