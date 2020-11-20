The Jets didn’t want to let offensive lineman Conor McDermott get away in the offseason.

The team announced Friday that they have signed McDermott to a one-year extension. McDermott is in the final year of his rookie contract.

McDermott joined the Jets as a waiver claim last year and appeared in seven games. He’s played in eight games this season and all of his appearances have come in a reserve role. McDermott has played 125 offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps so far this year.

McDermott entered the league as a Patriots seventh-rounder in 2017, but didn’t make the team and made his regular season debut with the Bills later that year.

Jets sign Conor McDermott to one-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk