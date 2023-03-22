Jets to sign Chiefs free agent WR Mecole Hardman

The Kansas City Chiefs will say goodbye to a former second-round draft pick in free agency.

According to The Score NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Chiefs free agent WR Mecole Hardman has agreed to a one-year deal with New York Jets. It’s a fitting destination for Hardman given his “Jet” nickname. The former 2019 NFL draft pick has been a key part of the Kansas City offense since joining the team out of the University of Georgia.

With Hardman’s departure, the Chiefs are losing a speed threat on the offensive side of the ball along with a red zone weapon. He’ll add that element to a New York offense that is hopeful to land Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in trade.

Mecole Hardman is going to the #Jets on a one-year deal, source tells @theScore. (@JFowlerESPN first on the news.) — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

Assuming he doesn’t return to Kansas City in the future, Hardman will have finished his Chiefs career with 26 starts in 57 regular-season appearances. He caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in those games, plus 20 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. On special teams, he managed 62 punt returns for 555 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 39 kicks for 927 yards and a score.

He also appeared in 10 career playoff games, including Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV. During those 10 games, he caught 22 passes for 226 yards and two scores, alongside 11 carries for 110 yards and a rushing touchdown.

