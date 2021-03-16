Jets to sign DE Carl Lawson to 3-year deal

The Jets agreed to terms with former Bengals DE Carl Lawson on a three-year deal worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old pass-rusher will start alongside Quinenn Williams in Robert Saleh’s 4-3 defensive scheme. Lawson, a former fourth-round pick out of Auburn, has a career 20 sacks in 51 career games. This past season, Lawson recorded 5.5 sacks, a career-high 32 quarterback hits, and generated 38 pressures from the right side. He also had the third-fastest get-off rate (0.73), which was only behind T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, according to ESPN’s Next Gen Stats