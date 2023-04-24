Jets re-sign C Connor McGovern

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets center Connor McGovern (60) leaves the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are re-signing center Connor McGovern, bringing back a key piece of their offensive line.

And bringing back McGovern could impact New York's draft plans.

There had been rumblings that the Jets would target a center in the early rounds, but that need is likely gone with McGovern returning.

McGovern, 29, has been incredibly steady for the Jets since joining them before the 2020 season, starting 48 games -- including all 17 games in 2022.

Prior to coming to the Jets, he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri.