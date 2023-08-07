Jets to sign Bruce Hector

The Jets are adding some experienced depth to their defensive line on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing defensive tackle Bruce Hector to their 90-man roster. Hector worked out for the Giants late last week, but will be joining MetLife Stadium's other home team.

Hector played in 11 games for the Eagles after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and he also played in three games for the Lions in 2021. He spent time on the Lions' practice squad last year.

Hector has seven tackles and a half-sack in his 14 appearances.