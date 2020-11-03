Jets sign Bennett Jackson, Bryce Hager to active roster: report

The Jets promoted safety Bennett Jackson and linebacker Bryce Hager to the active roster on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

In return, Gang Green released center Jimmy Murray and placed wide receiver D.J. Montgomery on the practice squad IR.

Jackson, despite being drafted in 2014 by the Giants in the sixth round, did not make his NFL debut until last year as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. The Hazlet, NJ native was waived in December 2019 and then picked back up by the Jets for a second time the next day. Jackson totaled six games in 2019 - four with Baltimore, and two with the Jets - and has not played in an NFL game this year yet.





Hager has played in the Jets' last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. He picked up four starts in his five games played with the Los Angeles Rams last year.



