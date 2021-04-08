Jets re-sign Bennett Jackson
The Jets have re-signed safety Bennett Jackson, the team announced Thursday.
Jackson appeared in four games in 2020 and took 48 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The Jets claimed Jackson off waivers in September 2019, and he has spent the past two seasons on and off the Jets’ active roster. He also had a brief stint with the Ravens during the 2019 season before returning to the Jets that December.
Jackson originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Giants in 2014. He played two seasons with the Giants before two seasons with the Ravens.
Jackson has appeared in 10 career games, totaling seven tackles.
