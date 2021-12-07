Jets sign Austin Walter to active roster, put Corey Davis on IR

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the rest of the season after having core muscle surgery and the team moved him off the active roster on Tuesday.

Davis was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of moves announced by the team. They signed running back Austin Walter and waived defensive back Jarrod Wilson.

Walter was called up for the team’s last two games. He has 10 carries for 40 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a Week 12 win over the Texans.

Wilson has bounced on and off the active roster this season. He has 13 tackles and a sack in five appearances.

