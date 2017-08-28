Jets sign Armagedon Draughn, release Devon Still

Predictions for the 2017 Jets have sometimes read like predictions of the end of days, so it only fits that they have a player whose name reflects that kind of outcome.

The Jets announced on Monday that they have signed safety Armagedon Draughn to their 90-man roster.

Draughn signed with Ottawa of the CFL in May of this year after a college career that saw him spend time at four different schools. He was released in June.

The Jets released defensive lineman Devon Still to make room for Draughn on the roster. Still signed with the Jets earlier this month and had 1.5 sacks in a pair of preseason appearances with the team. His chances of sticking past the cut to 53 probably weren’t helped by the addition of Kony Ealy off of waivers Sunday.