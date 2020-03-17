The Jets added an offensive lineman from another team when they signed tackle George Fant on Monday and they re-signed one of their own on Tuesday.

Left guard Alex Lewis will be returning to the team. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that it is a three-year deal worth $18.6 million.

Lewis was traded to the Jets by the Ravens last August and took over as the starter at left guard when Kelechi Osemele went down with an injury a few weeks into the season. Lewis made 12 starts and started 18 times during his stint in Baltimore.

Fant and Lewis are unlikely to be the last offensive line moves for the Jets. They have five other impending free agents and needed to upgrade across the board after a poor showing by last season’s unit.

Jets re-sign Alex Lewis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk