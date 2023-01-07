Jets sign 5 from practice squad to active roster, place 5 on injured reserve

The New York Jets announced Saturday a flurry of roster moves ahead of their season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

The following players have been signed to the active roster from the practice squad:

S Will Parks

DE Bradlee Anae

OL Eric Smith

OL Adam Pankey

WR Irvin Charles

The following players have been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move:

S Lamarcus Joyner

CB Brandin Echols

OL Duane Brown

OL George Fant

OL Nate Herbig

Those five players were already ruled out for Sunday’s game and with the Jets out of the playoffs, there was no need for them to be on the 53-man roster, so the Jets were able to place them all on IR and give some of the practice squad players a chance on the gameday roster.

No guarantee they will all be active on Sunday, though the two offensive linemen will so that the Jets can have eight offensive linemen active and be able to carry 48 players total on the active gameday list Sunday.

