Jets sign 3 more draft picks before rookie minicamp

The Jets officially signed three more of their 2021 draft picks and 12 undrafted free agents Friday after previously signing fifth-round linebacker Jamien Sherwood on Wednesday.

Fifth-round cornerback Jason Pinnock, sixth-round cornerback Brandin Echols and sixth-round defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall also inked deals with the Jets, according to the team. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that both Echols’ and Marshall’s deals will be four-year contracts worth $3.65 million. The Jets also announced their UDFA deals, which include larger contracts for cornerback Isaiah Dunn and tight end Kenny Yeboah.

No word on the contract negotiations for the Jets’ other picks, which include first-rounders Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, second-rounder Elijah Moore, fourth-rounder Michael Carter, fifth-rounder Michael Carter II and sixth-rounder Hamsah Nasirildeen.

According to Spotrac, Wilson will likely sign a four-year, $35.1 million, fully guaranteed deal with a $22.9 million signing bonus, while Vera-Tucker’s contract should be a four-year, fully-guaranteed $15.8 million deal. Moore’s deal should be around $8.9 million total and Carter’s should be about $4.28 million total.

