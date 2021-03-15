Jets showing interest in Saints DE Trey Hendrickson

The Jets are looking to add a pass rusher in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are interested in signing Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The Vikings and Browns are among the other teams interested in the Saints pass rusher.

Hendrickson had a breakout 2020 season with the Saints, recording a career-high 13.5 sacks. He added 25 total tackles, 12 for loss, 25 quarterback hits, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

Hendrickson was a third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic by the Saints in the 2017 NFL draft. Before this past season, he only played in 30 games with just three starts.

The Jets desperately need to find an edge rusher. They won’t be getting the top free agent pass rusher in Shaquill Barrett, as he is returning to the Buccaneers. However, Hendrickson is a solid option and would be an upgrade for the Jets defense.

