Jets shock the Eagles, Mailbag questions answered, best stadiums revealed, and other bye week lessons | Jets Class
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes heads into the bye week on a roll like the New York Jets, following a huge upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Connor looks back on all that went right for the Jets, and looks ahead to what will happen next for Zach Wilson and the offense. Connor also dives into the Mailbag to answer viewer questions, and welcomes SNY’s Jeane Coakley to class for a review of the best stadiums and press box food in the NFL.