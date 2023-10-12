How can Jets shock Eagles? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" discuss the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 6 matchup.
The "GMFB" discuss the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Week 6 matchup.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
It's another Stat Nerd Thursday as Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to deliver and discuss one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6. The two also provide a fantasy preview for the TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Cowboys failed to deliver in primetime last week, but that should change in a favorable matchup. Who else are our analysts predicting will shine in Week 6?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
Andy Behrens looks to find some clarity regarding the fantasy football situations keeping managers up at night.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
Sure, the Dodgers were the better team in the regular season, but after a three-game shellacking, the Diamondbacks are the ones headed to the NLCS.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Oakland is still eligible to land a WNBA team when the league starts its next round of expansion in 2026.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after he allegedly shot into a vehicle at his San Diego-area home.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
"I gotta play at MetLife [Stadium] this week, so that's partly why I'm upset as well," the Eagles center said at the end of his rant.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.