Jets shine at Cookeville track meet

Apr. 16—Cumberland County's Zach Ostrander is moving in the right direction as he prepares himself for the upcoming postseason.

Ostrander, who has been a driving force for the Jets, came up big earlier this week in a meet at Cookeville High School.

Ostrander took first in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 34 seconds. He also finished second in the 1,600 after posting a time of 4:38.

Liam Stephens led the way for Cumberland County in the 100 meters. He had a time of 12.41, good enough for 31st overall. Bryson Young was 36th in the final standings at 12.86.

Javin Bagley ran a time of 14.16 to finish 42nd, and just two spots back in 44th was Connor Brabyn with a time of 14.54 seconds.

Young had the lowest time in the 200 meters. He ran a time of 26.73. Othaniel Cooper was next in line for CCHS with a time of 29.18. Begley was 39th in the final standings and he had a time of 30.09. Connor Brabyn had a time of 31.00 to finish 43rd.

Anthony Carey was 22nd in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.05. Cade Dishman finished 26th with a time of 1:01.59, and Cooper posted a time mof 1:13 to finish 38th.

Owen Reed ran a time of 2:27 in the 800 meters and Jesse Timmcke had a time of 2:38. Reed finished 17th, while Timmcke was 22nd.

Eden Kean, Dylan Smith and Landon Wilson ran the 1,600 meters.

Kean was fifth with a time of 4:54, Smith was 18th at 5:28, and Wilson finished in 5:33, good enough for 22nd.

Atley Hofnecht finished fifth in the 3,200 meters. He had a time of 12 minutes, 14 seconds to take fifth overall. Cayden Wallace posted a time of 12:22, good enough for sixth in the final standings.

Isaiah McMillan took 12th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.36.

Cumberland County had two relay teams post top-10 finishes. The 4x100 squad was seventh overall with a time of 47.22. The 4x200 team was ninth with a finish of 1:40.43.

Nolen Carter had a sixth-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches. Braden Templeton was fifth with a jump of 9-6. Dominick Alfaro finished third in the discus and 12th in the shot. He had a distance of 123-5 in the discus and 34-7 in the shot.

Bagley threw a distance of 80 feet, 9 inches to finish 19th in the discus.

In the girls division, Dulce Torre-Rodriguez was 38th in the 100 meters in Cookeville. She had a time of 15.99. Trinity Grace was one spot back in 39th with a finish of 16.02.

Bailey Cravens and Torre-Rodriguez competed in the 200. Cravens ran 32.07, good enough to finish 24th. Torre-Rodriguez was 30th with a finish of 35.54.

In the mile, Alexis Carroll was fifth overall with a time of 5:56. Rebekah Ostrander finished 21st with a time of 6:40. Ivy Watson posted a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles after she finished in 18.92.

Chelsea Authier was seventh with a finish of 19.65. Authier also finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.24.

CCHS faired well in the relays. The 4x100 meter team was 14th with a finish of 59.98. The 4x200 team was third at 1:56.23, and the 4x400 squad was fourth. It finished with a time of 4:42. The 4x800 team finished in 11:00.27, good enough for second overall.

Grace had a distance of 11 feet, 9.75 inches in the long jump to finish 15th. Torre-Rodriguez was 19th with a jump of 10-3. Marleigh Gargac finished eighth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches. Maggie Lewis was 17th after finishing 4-2.

Layla Selby had a good showing in the pole vault. She finished fourth in the final standings with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Poppy Morrison was 11th in the discus after a toss of 67-3. Calla Betsinger was 18th with a throw of 52-11. Morrison and Betsinger also had good performances in the shot put. Morrison went for 10th with a distance of 25 feet, 4 inches. Betsinger was 24th at 19-1.