Jets seven-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which position of need should be addressed first?

The Jets only started their rebuilding project during free agency, and it's clearly far from finished. There is work to be done in several key areas, including at cornerback, receiver, and along the offensive line.

New GM Joe Douglas has eight draft picks to finish that work, including four valuable selections in the first two days of the draft. There's still a month to go before the first pick is made on April 23, but here's one look at how Douglas' selections could go in SNY's first Jets 7-round Mock Draft:

First round (11th overall) - Alabama OT Jedrick Wills

There is a very good argument for taking a receiver here, especially since it's possible no receiver will come off the board in the Top 10 picks. Taking the top-rated prospect at a position of need will be enticing.

But the Jets still have a bigger need on the offensive line, and Douglas has made it clear that's his offseason focus. There are four linemen who are expected to be Top-15 picks, and the Jets are still most likely to take whichever one is left. Consistently, in simulations and when asking experts, it's either the 6-4, 320-pound Wills or Georgia's Andrew Thomas (6-5, 315).

Wills has the potential to be a Day 1 starter at right tackle, which is where he played his entire career with the Tide. He eventually could move to the left side, but at least he'd allow the Jets to leave George Fant, one of their free agents, at left tackle and give them options for the future.

Taking Wills (or any offensive tackle) would also allow the Jets to fill their need at receiver on Day 2, when many high-caliber receivers should still be there.

Second round (48th overall) - Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

The 6-4, 238-pounder certainly has the size to be a huge weapon for Jets QB Sam Darnold, and he definitely had impressive production for the Irish (66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last season). His 4.42 in the 40 also vaulted him up a few draft boards. Some scouts believe he'll be a late-first-round selection, but there's a chance that many receivers are going to slip in this draft since there are so many good ones available. That could leave him still available relatively early in Round 2.

The Jets need some size at receiver, and Claypool certainly provides it. He could immediately be the third receiver in Adam Gase's offense and a very dangerous red-zone target. He's also a heck of a blocker, too, which the coaches will love.

Third round (68th overall) - LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

He was a huge force for the national champs (1,414 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and 55 catches for 453 yards). If he wasn't only 5-7, he might be a first-rounder. But don't be fooled by his size. The 207-pounder is a powerful runner with 4.6 speed and the ability to make quick cuts in traffic.

He's probably not a Day 1 starter, which is fine since the Jets have Le'Veon Bell. But in case anyone hasn't noticed, there's some question about how much Gase likes Bell and whether the veteran will even be a Jet after this season. So for now, Edwards-Helaire could be a third-down back or just pick up a series or two per game. And maybe he could pick up a bigger role when Bell is gone.

Third round (79th overall) - Tennessee LB Darrell Taylor

There are a lot of scouts who love the 6-4, 267-pound Taylor because he's got all the physical skills to succeed in the NFL and still plenty of room to develop. He had 16 ½ sacks the last two years for the Volunteers, but his pass-rushing skills are still considered raw. He's strong enough to be an adequate run defender right away, though.

The Jets brought Jordan Jenkins back for one year, so they wouldn't need Taylor to start right away. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams can work him in slowly and situationally. And they'd have a young pass rusher who could develop into something special down the road.

Fourth round (120th overall) - Washington C Nick Harris

Douglas is completely overhauling this offensive line, which means adding starters and depth. So while the Jets' biggest free-agent acquisition was a center - Connor McGovern - and they still have a backup in Jonotthan Harrison, that won't stop him from adding more.

It's actually good that the 6-1, 302-pound Harris won't have to step in right away. He needs time to build his strength and develop his technique. He certainly has played well enough for some scouts to project him as a future starter. And if he does, one of the Jets' many centers could always slide over to guard.

Fifth round (158th overall) - Stanford TE Colby Parkinson

It doesn't seem like the Jets have a big need at tight end with Ryan Griffin back in the mix, except for the fact that Chris Herndon missed basically all of last season with a suspension and then injuries, and he was drafted by the previous regime. So the Jets need depth, at least, and possibly even a future starter.

The 6-7, 252-pound Parkinson is a talented receiver with decent speed and obvious size. He could be a great red-zone target for Darnold. He's not much of a blocker, though, which might cause him to drop a little in the draft. It also might make him more of a situational NFL player at first.

Sixth round (191st overall) -- Central Florida CB Neville Clarke

The Jets need cornerback help after dumping both their starters from last season (Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts). Signing Pierre Desir and bringing back Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet helps, but none of them are long-term answers at the position.

Maybe finding the long-term answer in the sixth round is a longshot, but the 6-1, 190-pound Clarke has good-enough size and has shown a nose for the football, which definitely could be valuable for the Jets. He'll need some development, but he'll be afforded some time with the Jets.

Seventh round (211th overall) --West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz

Yes, Douglas is serious about overhauling the offensive line, so a third lineman in eight picks isn't crazy or out of the question. Especially this late, why not take a developmental tackle who could be of help to the Jets in the future? They need young offensive linemen, and Douglas is determined to find them.

In the 6-6, 306-pound McKivitz, he'll find a slightly under-developed prospect with a nasty streak that he'll love. He'll be a fighter from the start, and hopefully motivated in the weight room to add some needed bulk. The attitude his coaches say he has will get on some nerves at first, but will ultimately play well amongst his NFL teammates.