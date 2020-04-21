Jets seven-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: The final picks are in

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

It's time.

I've gone through the scenarios where the Jets trade down and what might happen if they take something other than a tackle in the first round. And I've spent the last three months talking to countless sources around the league to get any hint I can about which players the Jets like.

So here it is: My final 7-Round Mock Draft for the Jets, with my prediction of who they'll take with each of their eight picks...

First round (11th overall) - Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

There is a chance of a lot of things happening here. The Jets could take a receiver. They could also trade down if the opportunity is there, which would change the equation on which player they select. But for now, let's assume they stay at 11. The most likely choice here remains an offensive tackle.

But which one? It's been impossible to figure out an order of the Big Four, because the order of preference and the expected draft order depends on whom you ask. The feeling I've gotten is that the 6-7, 364-pound Becton or Georgia's Andrew Thomas are the two most likely to still be available at 11. And most likely only one of the four will be left.

I think it will be Becton. Multiple people I trust are guessing he'll be the last of the Big Four to go, and the recent news his drug test at the combine was "flagged" seems to solidify that. I don't know if the Jets will be bothered by that. Since Becton appears to have been a "clean" player at Louisville, my guess is they won't be.

So I think they'll take him if he's there, or take whichever tackle is left, because GM Joe Douglas has made it clear nothing is more important than protecting Sam Darnold. Yes, the Jets need a receiver, but this is a really deep draft at receiver, and they surely will find a good one in Round 2.

Second round (48th overall) - USC WR Michael Pittman

It feels like a lock that if the Jets go for a tackle in Round 1, they'll go for a receiver in Round 2 (and vice versa). Picking which receiver is tricky because there are so many good ones and such a long wait until the Jets make their next pick. But they do need a receiver with size, and the 6-4, 223-pound Pittman should still be available.

A former teammate of Darnold, Pittman does have 4.5 speed, but scouts consider his size and strength as his more important assets. He's not a downfield game-breaker, but he's a reliable target who can make tough catches and has the ability to pile up yards after the catch. He'd be a better, faster version of what the Jets hoped a healthy Quincy Enunwa could be.

Third round (68th overall) - Utah DE/LB Bradlee Anae

The 6-3, 257-pounder was a very productive edge rusher for the Utes, with 13 sacks last season and 28 over the past three years. His speed isn't great, but scouts say he has an explosive burst and an array of pass-rushing moves, which helps him get to the quarterback.

He's far better at pass rushing than coverage or even run-stopping, but the Jets do need help at edge rusher. He could be a situational player at first, taking some of the burden off Jordan Jenkins. Then, he could step into a full-time role in 2021 since Jenkins is only back on a one-year deal.

Third round (79th overall) - Auburn CB Javaris Davis

Davis is a smart and fast player who can do it all -- play the slot or the outside, play press coverage, or go stride-for-stride with the fastest receivers. He's only 5-8, 183, which is why he'll last this long and why he probably projects as a slot defender in the NFL. But his 4.39 speed is dazzling and he's shifty enough to keep up with the best slot receiver moves.

The Jets, of course, are short-handed at cornerback after cutting their two starting corners from last year. They signed Pierre Desir and re-signed Brian Poole, but they need more and they definitely need some young cornerbacks to develop.

Fourth round (120th overall) - Louisiana-Lafayette OL Robert Hunt

Scouts seem to love this 6-5, 323-pounder who has "Joe Douglas guy" written all over him. He may have played at a small school, but he was a four-year starter, so he has plenty of experience. He's very athletic for a man his size. He's tough and plays with an edge. He's got solid pass-blocking technique and he's a powerful run blocker.

Best of all, according to some scouts, the feeling is he hasn't tapped his full potential yet. He could end up competing right away for the Jets starting right tackle job, or they could let him develop for a year. Either way, the upside is obviously there.

Fifth round (158th overall) - N.C. State DT Larrell Murchison

The Jets held virtual meetings with a lot of defensive tackles, so it feels like they're planning to take one, and they met with this 6-2, 297-pounder at the Senior Bowl, too. He's a decent interior pass rusher who had seven sacks last season, and in the future, could help free up some room for Quinnen Williams.

Murchison could use some work on his technique, but the Jets have Steve McLendon in front of him now so he can work in slowly as a rotational player, competing for a place in the lineup with Folorunso Fatukasi and Nathan Shepherd in the future.

Sixth round (191st overall) - Illinois State RB James Robinson

The Jets spent some time with him at the East-West Shrine game, where he had a big day -- seven carries for 80 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown, plus two catches for 56 yards. The fact that he's only 5-9, 219 is a concern, considering he hasn't faced anything close to an NFL-caliber defensive front in the FCS.

But his production for the Redbirds was eye-popping -- 1,899 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last year as well as 4,189 yards and 30 touchdowns in the last two seasons. He won't do that in the pros, but he might be able to spell Le'Veon Bell for a series per game. And next year, when Bell is likely gone, Robinson could emerge as part of a running back by committee.

Seventh round (211th overall) --Ohio State WR Binjimen Victor

He's an intriguing prospect with some potential big-play ability, though he didn't really do much in his four years for the Buckeyes. His best season was his last one, and that only included 34 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns.

He's 6-4, with 4.6 speed, though, and he impressed a lot of people during the practice week before the East-West Shrine game. So there's plenty to work with. He probably needs to bulk up a bit from 198 pounds. He's worth a flier for a team that needs lots of help at receiver and doesn't need to count on him this year.