Jets have seven players claimed off waivers Wednesday

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

One surefire sign that you had a lot of talent on your team? When other teams claim your players off the waiver wire after the initial 53-man roster was set.

Typically, a team may have one or two players claimed. But seven? Now we’re talking.

That’s how many players the New York Jets had claimed by others off waivers Wednesday.

The full list of players and who they were claimed by:

  • S Jason Pinnock, Giants

  • OT Chuma Edoga, Falcons

  • CB Isaiah Dunn, Seahawks

  • CB Rachad Wildgoose, Commanders

  • CB Javelin Guidry, Cardinals

  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips, Ravens

  • TE Trevon Wesco, Bears

In addition, the Jets also had four other players claimed over the last couple of weeks.

  • Elijah Riley, Steelers

  • Derrick Kelly, Saints

  • Hamilcar Rashed, Steelers

  • Javante Moffatt, Browns

The Jets have really added talent lately and other teams took notice. No wonder their cuts were about as difficult as any other team in the league.

