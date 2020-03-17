The Jets are continuing to work on rebuilding their offensive line in free agency.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team has agreed to terms with center Connor McGovern. McGovern, who also has experience at guard, can officially sign when the new league year opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it’s a three-year, $27 million deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Broncos made McGovern a fifth-round pick in 2016 and he started 31 games for Denver over the last two seasons. They were in talks to re-sign McGovern, but Mike Klis of KUSA reported that those conversations came to an end when the Broncos agreed to a deal with Graham Glasgow.

The Jets have also re-signed left guard Alex Lewis and agreed to terms with tackle George Fant over the last two days.

Jets set to sign Connor McGovern originally appeared on Pro Football Talk