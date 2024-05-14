Jets set to open Monday Night Football against 49ers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the second season in a row, the New York Jets will open the NFL season on Monday Night Football, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The team will play the NFC champion 49ers in San Francisco for the first week of the season on Sept. 9, followed by Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s the second consecutive season the Jets will open, following a 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills last year, in what became Rodgers’ celebrated but injury-abbreviated New York debut. Rodgers attempted one pass, which went incomplete, during a first series which ended with him tearing his left Achilles tendon. He was sidelined for the rest of the season.

Rodgers is on track to return to practice without limitations once the Jets begin voluntary spring sessions next week.

The NFL is releasing highlighted portions of its schedule in advance of the league’s full schedule announcement on Wednesday night.

PIX11 reporter Emily Rahhal contributed to this report.

