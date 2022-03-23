Jets miss out on Tyreek Hill, who is getting traded to Dolphins

GETTY IMAGE - DO NO RE-USE: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball after catching a first quarter pass in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022

After the Jets and Miami Dolphins emerged as the favorites to trade for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs are trading Hill to the Dolphins, with Miami giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension -- including $72.2 million guaranteed.

In exchange for Hill, the Chiefs are getting the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft along with a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick. The Chiefs will also be getting a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jets had been "all-in" on trade talks for Hill, reported SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. According to Vacchiano, New York was open to giving up the No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft and more, and were willing to give a massive contract extension to Hill.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets and Dolphins both had trades in place for Hill, with Hill "torn" between which team he wanted to go to.



According to Schefter, "multiple teams" were recently approached about the possibility of trading for Hill, but the Jets and Dolphins "emerged in recent days" as the two finalists for him.



It was reported earlier Wednesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that despite a contract offer from the Chiefs that would make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, talks "stalled," with the Chiefs giving Hill's agent permission to seek a trade.



The Jets were one of the teams set up best to trade for Hill.

New York has a cache of draft picks and a significant amount of cap space remaining, despite the recent free agent frenzy that was executed by GM Joe Douglas and Co.

In the upcoming draft, the Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 selections in the first round, the No. 35 overall pick and No. 38 pick (second round), and the No. 69 pick (third round).



Hill, 28, was in the final season of a three-year $54 million extension that began in 2020. He comes with a cap hit this season of $21.885 million.