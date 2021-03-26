Jets sending big guns to Zach Wilson’s pro day

Joe Douglas will get his first in-person look at BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on Friday.

Wilson will throw at BYU’s pro day, and Douglas will be in attendance. Jets head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will be there as well, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Douglas is high on the BYU quarterback, but he’s not finished with his evaluations yet, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The medical check between April 8-10 in Indianapolis is key, too. Wilson had his throwing shoulder surgically repaired after his freshman season. The Jets will also get the opportunity to interview Wilson over Zoom.

Wilson’s numbers and tape speak for itself, though. He threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2020 to go along with a 73.5 percent completion percentage.

Wilson’s pro day could go a long way in determining if he is the Jets’ next quarterback. If he wows Douglas, then the Jets could pivot quickly to trading Sam Darnold and drafting Wilson second overall. If Wilson underperforms, the Jets may have to consider keeping Darnold or drafting another quarterback.

Next on Douglas’ watch list is Ohio State’s pro day on Monday, where Justin Fields will get his chance to showcase his skills.

