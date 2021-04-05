Jets send Sam Darnold packing to Carolina for 3 Panthers picks

The Sam Darnold Era is over in New York.

After just three NFL seasons, the 2018 No. 3 overall pick has been traded to the Panthers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In return, Joe Douglas and the Jets added three draft picks: a sixth-rounder this April and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

The trade all but guarantees the Jets will use the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft on a quarterback. All signs point to that being BYU’s Zach Wilson. Darnold, meanwhile, will get a chance to restart his career in Carolina after a disappointing tenure in The Big Apple that wasn’t entirely on him.

Surrounded by poor coaching and lackluster talent, Darnold didn’t have much working in his favor during his time with Gang Green. He rarely had top-notch skill players to throw to and was often running for his life behind porous offensive lines. Injuries and constant (subpar) coaching changes didn’t help him, either.

But there were also plenty of times where Darnold looked bad all on his own. He struggled mightily with turnovers and was still making rookie-esque decisions as a third-year pro this past season. The 2020 campaign was Darnold’s worst; he threw just nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 12 games.

The hope in Carolina is that the 23-year-old can live up to his potential under the guidance of Matt Rhule and Joe Brady. The Panthers are clearly invested; in addition to parting with three draft selections, they will pick up Darnold’s fifth-year option, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

*This is a developing story. Check back for more at Jets Wire.

List