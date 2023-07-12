Jets selected to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in 2023: report

Sauce Gardner, Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

After a 13-year hiatus from the hit show, the Jets are back on HBO’s "Hard Knocks" after the NFL and NFL Films selected the team to be featured on Wednesday morning, per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While New York, especially head coach Robert Saleh, made it known that they would rather not participate in the show, the team fit the criteria to be selected and added the polarizing Aaron Rodgers to an already-talented group of players during the offseason.

“I know there's several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building, we're just not one of them,” Saleh told reporters during Jets OTAs earlier this year.

The Jets report to training camp on July 19 and when they do, the cameras will be out in full force.

The last time Gang Green was featured on the show came in 2010 when Rex Ryan was the head coach. Other notable players on the roster were QB Mark Sanchez, RB LaDainian Tomlinson, WR Santonio Holmes, C Nick Mangold, LB Bart Scott and CB Darrelle Revis.

That season, the Jets made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game as a Wild Card, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-19.

So, although this year’s team may not be thrilled with the assignment, it’s at least hoping history can repeat itself. It certainly has the talent to.