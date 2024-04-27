Jets select Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen with 134th pick in draft

The Jets finally made a pick in Round 4! After trading out three times in the fourth round, the Jets actually made a pick at No. 134. The pick was Braelon Allen, running back out of Wisconsin.

The Jets get a big body in the backfield to pair with Breece Hall. Allen, 6’1″ and 236 pounds, had good vision and feet and became more involved in the passing game last season at Wisconsin. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry over his three seasons with the Badgers and rushed for 35 touchdowns in that time, reaching double-digits all three years. Allen also rushed for almost 3,500 yards including two seasons with at least 1,200 yards.

Allen did have nagging injuries, including a leg injury in 2022 and an ankle injury in 2023. But his only missed two total games as a result.

Overall, the Jets continue building the offense around Aaron Rodgers. Three picks, three offensive players so far in this draft with five picks to go.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire