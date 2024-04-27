Jets select Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley with 65th pick of draft

The Jets landed their pass-catcher. New York moved up from No. 72 to No. 65 in the third round to select Western Kentucky wide Malachi Corley.

The Jets traded a fifth-round pick, No. 157 overall, to move up seven spots to secure Corley.

Corley is known as the “YAC king” thanks to his ability to make plays with the ball in his hands. Corley is explosive with the ball in his hands and is a receiver that can make plays all over the field once he gets into the open field.

In 2022, Corley caught 101 passes for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included leading the FBS in yards after the catch as well as forced misses by a wide receiver. Last season, he caught 79 passes for 984 and 11 touchdowns in two fewer games.

The Jets may have gotten their own version of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, just in a smaller frame (5’10”, 207 pounds). Corley will make the offense that much more exciting.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire