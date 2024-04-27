Jets select South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis at pick No. 173

The Jets took a second running back in this draft (and fifth offensive player in five picks), selecting Isaiah Davis of South Dakota State at pick No. 173.

Davis averaged about 1,500 yards over the last two seasons for the Jackrabbits and across his four-year career, rushed for 4,548 yards on 676 attempts (6.7 yards per carry) with 50 rushing touchdowns (18 in 2023). The Jackrabbits won the FCS national championship each of the last two seasons.

Davis is another back with good size in this draft for the Jets, following Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen. Davis checked in at 6-0 and 220 pounds at his Pro Day. He is a strong runner and could help the Jets on early downs. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler compared Davis to Alexander Mattison.

It will certainly be a bit of a learning curve for Davis, going from the FCS to the NFL. But being in a running back room with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen will help make that learning curve smoother.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire