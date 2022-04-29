Jets select RB Breece Hall in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021

After a trade with the Giants, the Jets have selected RB Breece Hall with the No. 36 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

To move up to pick No. 36, the Jets traded picks Nos. 38 and 146 to the Giants.

After addressing needs at corner, wide receiver and edge rusher in round one, Joe Douglas and company elected to go with a running back in the second round, adding another weapon to Zach Wilson's arsenal.

At 5-foot-11, 217 pounds, Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine to go along with a 40-inch vertical leap.

The first running back taken in this year’s draft, Hall led the FBS in 2020 with 1,572 rushing yards while also rushing for 21 touchdowns at Iowa State. In 2021, Hall was a first team AP All-American and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the year.

Ralph's Reaction

The Jets sure have given Zach Wilson everything he could possibly need to succeed this season. They bolstered the offensive line and signed two tight ends in free agency, and drafted a possible No. 1 receiver on Thursday night. And then, in the second round of the draft, they trade up two spots to give him another running back in the backfield.

They swapped places with the Giants and took Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 36th overall pick in the draft, and for the cost of a fifth-round pick they were able to get the first running back off the board. And he’s a good one – a solid 5-foot-11, 217 pounds with 4.39 speed. He’s considered to be a three-down back, but the Jets just needed another cog in their rotation.

They love Michael Carter and now they have a strong 1-2 punch in their backfield. And if Tevin Coleman can somehow stay healthy, it’s a terrific 1-2-3. They want to use a running back committee, just like the 49ers did, so they can have depth and diversity coming out of their backfield. Hall is the missing piece to that. And now, as long Wilson is the quarterback they think he can be, this Jets offense looks complete.



