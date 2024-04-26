Jets select Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with 11th pick

No first-round pass-catcher for the New York Jets. Instead, they add insurance along the offensive line. With the 11th pick, the Jets selected Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

The Jets acquired the 11th pick after trading down one spot in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, who moved up to No. 10 to ensure they would get Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Jets were able to add Fashanu and pick up an extra pick. The Jets acquired a fourth and a fifth from the Vikings in exchange for a seventh.

Fashanu has given some flashbacks to Jets great D’Brickashaw Ferguson. If Fashanu can play even half as good as Ferguson, the Jets will have gotten themselves a pretty good offensive tackle. Fashanu brings plenty of experience at left tackle, a position the Jets have needed stability at for quite some time. The last two years was a bit of a carousel due to injuries. This year, they are banking on former Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith. But now they have a succession plan in place at the position.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire